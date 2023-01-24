India Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI Vs New Zealand: Will Rohit And Virat Be Rested?

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of their three-match series on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to take place in Indore starting at 1:30 pm. India have already secured the series thanks to back-to-back wins in the first two matches last week. India won the first game by 12 runs and the second by 8 wickets. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were named the player of the match in the first two games, respectively.

Shubman Gill scored a double century in the first ODI to help India post a mammoth target of 350 runs on the board. India then bowled the Kiwis out for 337 runs to win by 12 runs. In the second ODI, Mohammed Shami led from the front to restrict New Zealand to just 108 runs, and then the Indian batters did their job to win by 8 wickets.

Let's take a look at India's predicted XI for the 3rd ODI on Tuesday.

India’s Predicted XI for 3rd ODI

Some senior players, including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami are expected to be rested for the third and final ODI of the series since India have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. Rajat Patidar, who received his maiden India call-up for the series might get an opportunity to play in the last ODI on Tuesday. Shahbaz Ahmed is also expected to get a chance alongside Umran Malik.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) Shubman Gill Rajat Patidar Ishan Kishan (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Shahbaz Ahmed Washington Sundar Shardul Thakur Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Siraj Umran Malik

India vs New Zealand ODIs: Full squads

India's Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik.

New Zealand's Squad for India ODIs: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

