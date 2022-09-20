Team India will face Australia in the T20I series opener at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Both teams are scheduled to lock horns in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series during Australia’s tour of India 2022. The Men In Blue will then face South Africa in three T20Is, before heading to Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma has a strong team by his side, including the players who have been named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Although the playing XI looks strong, there are still a few unanswered questions. One of the concerns for Rohit would be to select between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the wicket-keeper’s role in the side.

Dinesh Karthik eyes a comeback to India's playing XI

Karthik joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and took entire Indian cricket by storm. Courtesy of his match-winning knocks down the order in several matches for RCB, Karthik received a Team India call-up and matched everyone’s expectations. However, he was dropped from playing XI after playing just one match in the Asia Cup 2022, which raised the eyebrows of Indian cricket fans.

Karthik’s replacement in the team, Pant failed to add a significant amount of runs under his belt in Asia Cup 2022 and faced criticism for his shots. Heading into the T20I series against Australia, Rohit and Indian team management will be hoping to clear the confusion, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2022 in October. Rohit also needs to confirm who among Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, and Ravichandran Ashwin feature in the playing XI.

India’s opening line-up is confirmed to be KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, with the third opening option Virat Kohli coming in at no. 3. While Suryakumar Yadav bats at no. 4, India have the option to play Rishabh and Deepak at no. 5, depending on who gets selected. Hardik Pandya can come out at no. 6, followed by Karthik or Ashwin at no. 7. India’s pace bowling will be in the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Harshal Patel while Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to be the key spinner.

India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I vs Australia