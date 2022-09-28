India and South Africa are all set to lock horns against one another in the first T20I of their three-match series on Wednesday. The match will take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST. India are expected to make a few changes to their starting XI for the first match against the Proteas compared to the team they fielded against Australia.

Will Rishabh Pant replace Dinesh Karthik?

One of the major questions being raised ahead of the first game on Wednesday is whether wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will get a chance in place of veteran Dinesh Karthik. Pant is expected to be included in the playing XI but it is highly likely that he will be added in place of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and not Karthik. Both Pant and Karthik could play together in the first T20I since Pandya has been rested for the series and the team may require a proper batter to rely on in the middle order.

Meanwhile, the top order is expected to remain the same from the previous series against Australia. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will most likely open the batting for India with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No. 3 and No. 4 positions, respectively. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar could get a chance in place of Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who featured in all three matches against Australia.

India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

