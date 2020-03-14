India Captain, Selector Resign After Accusing Over-50s World Cup Committee Of Corruption

India Over-50s team is currently participating in an Over-50s World Cup in South Africa. The tournament is being played between 12 teams, which features players in action who are above 50 years of age. India Over-50s team got off to a nightmarish start to the event, as they lost to England Over-50s by 8 wickets in a one-sided contest.

India Over-50s team captain Shailendra Singh tenders resignation

Before the match against Pakistan, India Over-50s team captain Shailendra Singh stepped down as captain. Singh cited the reason that his position in the team was compromised due to actions of a certain member from the Over-50s World Cup committee. Shailendra Singh said that he was asked to include two specific players in two of India’s next four round-robin matches. While India Over-50s team lost to Pakistan Over-50s by 4 wickets on March 13, they are scheduled to face South Africa, Wales and Namibia in their remaining three fixtures.

It is possibly the saddest day of my life 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TiMpQUUqLB — Shailendra Singh (@ShailendraS7) March 13, 2020

Shailendra Singh also went on to add that the said committee member also decided the India Over-50s team’s selection panel. Singh concluded by saying that with his “integrity intact’, he cannot continue to captain or even play for India in the remainder of the tournament. Apart from Shailendra Singh, the President and Head Coach of the International Veteran Cricketers Council of India (IVCCI) Ajoy Roy also decided to step down from his role. He cited that the present situation is not acceptable to him in any way and he is “immensely disturbed” by what has transpired.

Report on the thriller between England and South Africa, which went down to the last ball.https://t.co/pmOLU60NZZ — Over50sCricket (@Over50sC) March 14, 2020

