'India Shouldn't Play KL Rahul?': Suryakumar On Opening With Rohit Sharma In Asia Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav was inarguably the biggest positive for the Indian cricket team, from their Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Hong Kong on Wednesday. The 31-year-old hit 68 runs at a strike rate of more than 250, after facing just 26 balls and remained unbeaten alongside Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, after his sensational innings that helped India to earn a 40-run victory, Suryakumar spoke to reporters in the post-match presentation, where he faced a question about opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

Asia Cup 2022: Should India drop KL Rahul?

Replying to the question, Suryakumar mentioned regular opener KL Rahul in his comments and jokingly mentioned if KL Rahul should be dropped. “You mean, India shouldn’t play KL Rahul,” said the explosive batter, as the entire room, including the player, erupted into laughter. “I mean, he is also returning after an injury and he also needs some time,” he further added.

KL Rahul's poor display so far in the Asia Cup 2022

Opening the batting with captain Rohit in the Asia Cup 2022, KL has managed to score a combined total of only 36 runs in two games so far. He walked back to the pavilion on a duck in the campaign opener against Pakistan, while scoring 36 runs in 39 balls against Hong Kong on Wednesday. The 30-year-old recently recovered from an injury and made a comeback during the ODI tour of Zimbabwe.

More about Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock against Hong Kong

On the other hand, Suryakumar has continued to soak in pressure like a champion and has made a massive contribution to the team. He previously opened the innings for India, during India's tour of the West Indies, earlier this year. Coming back to the match against Hong Kong, Suryakumar came in to bat at no. 4 following the dismissal of Rahul, with India at 94/2 in 13 overs. Batting with Virat Kohli on the other end, the duo added 98 runs in just 42 balls for the fourth wicket stand, which took India’s total to 192/2 at the end of the first innings.

Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav

While Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 68, Kohli was also not out on 59 off 40. As the players made their walk back to the pavilion during the innings break, Kohli stopped on his way and was seen bowing down to the 31-year-old, praising him for the blockbuster knock. Speaking about Surya’s knock in the post-match presentation, skipper Rohit Sharma said, “honestly the kind of innings he played today, words will be short."