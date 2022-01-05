India Skipper KL Rahul And SA Captain Dean Elgar Get Into Heated Exchange; What Happened?

Day 2 of the India vs South Africa second Test match of the three-match Test series ended with India scoring 85 runs at the loss of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s wickets in their second batting innings at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Proteas dismissed Indian skipper KL Rahul on the individual score of eight runs and he was involved in a heated exchange of words with the opposition skipper Dean Elgar. While walking back to the pavilion after his disappointing early dismissal, Rahul heard something being said by the Proteas players in a huddle, which prompted him to give a reply.

On being upset about whatever was being said, Rahul uttered something back to the hosts, which led Elgar to come up with a reply. The heated exchange of words continued for some time as the India skipper made his way back to the dugout. The video and images of the heated exchange quickly went viral on social media, as cricket enthusiasts figured the conversation must have been about the catch by Aiden Markram to dismiss Rahul. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen being clueless and upset about the exchange of words.

Some exchange of words here.. pic.twitter.com/cEVruiGNEI — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 4, 2022

Low catch by Aiden Markram to send back KL Rahul-

Markram took a low catch to dismiss Rahul, but the batter waited for the umpire's decision, who checked whether it was a clean catch, with the soft signal of out from the on-field umpire. Markram had his fingers below the ball while catching it before the hand touched the ground. Rahul was adjourned out and looked disappointed about the decision before being involved in the exchange of words with Elgar.

Rishabh Pant took a similar catch to dismiss Robbie van der Dussen-

Earlier in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, Robbie van der Dussen was dismissed in a similar fashion off the delivery by Shardul Thakur, while Rishabh Pant contributed with the catch. Pant’s catch became the talking point of Day 2, as umpires watched replays of the catch during lunch. Van der Dussen remained out as the third umpire found no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision. Meanwhile, South Africa was restricted on a total of 229 runs in their first batting innings and took a 27 runs lead. India ended Day 2 on 85/2 with a lead of 38 runs in their hands, while Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara continued India’s second batting innings.

(Image: Disney+Hotstar/BCCI)