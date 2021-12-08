India Skipper Kohli's Image Of '80's Kids' Is Breaking The Internet: 'Once Upon A Time...'

Virat Kohli's return to Team India's playing XI against New Zealand in the second Test match was much required. Even though his contribution to the run tally was minimal, it was his experience and leadership that was needed to propel the team to victory. In an image that has set the internet in a frenzy, Kohli uploaded an image on his Koo handle featuring himself holding a cardboard cutout of what looks like an old 'Bullet' motorbike and for the caption, the ace cricketer wrote: 'Once upon a time' and two hashtags, '80s kids' and 'back in the days'.

Kohli's love for bikes

A few years ago, while Kohli was filming for what seemed like an advertisement for bikes he said that it had been a few months since he had been on a bike but that it is always fun to ride when the roads are clear. He said that he still enjoys the rise and likes going for the 'longest rides on the bike'. Kohli said in a video uploaded on his Instagram account: "I am feeling great. It has been a few months since I have been on a bike. It’s always fun to ride when the roads are clear. I still enjoy the rides. I quite like going for the longest ride on the bike."

Prior to that, back in 2012 after a T20I cricket match in Sri Lanka, Kohli was pictured sitting on a bike during the post-match presentation and then team captain MS Dhoni was sitting as the pillion rider.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli's performance

When Team India took on New Zealand in the second Test, a lot was excepted from Kohli given that he had been rested for the initial T20I matches and the first Test that ended in a draw. The second Test was at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Kohli has an excellent track record. However, the first innings was one he definitely would want to forget after he was dismissed for a duck after a superb ball from Ajaz Patel. In the second innings, Kohli started well and got 36 but just when it looked like he was about to get going he was bowled by Rachin Ravindra.

Image: @virat.kohli/KooApp