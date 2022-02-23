India Skipper Rohit Sharma Opens Up On His Fitness; Says 'At The Moment, I Have No Issues'

Rohit Sharma who recently was appointed India's skipper across all formats of the game has opened up on his fitness and workload and said that at this given point of time he has no issues and that he looks forward to playing. He went on to add that if and when he does need a break, he'd take on and that in his absence someone else will fill his shoes.

"At the moment, I have no issues and I am looking forward to playing all the games. The workload always depends on what happens thereafter and you take it day by day and understand what you do and if a break is needed, you take a break and someone else comes in. You see how the other guy who can fill in, what sort of potential he has. At the moment, it seems to be okay" he said at the pre-match presser.

Rohit Sharma speaks on grooming youngsters for captaincy

He further went on to say that there have been a few players who are being groomed for captaincy naming Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the upcoming leaders "I won’t have that much of a role in telling them everything and obviously they all are mature cricketers but someone needs to be around to help them and guide them in difficult situations. I will be more than happy do that and that is how we have grown up and come through the ranks of becoming captain. We were also groomed by someone else. It’s a natural process and everyone goes through this, we are no different here. If we talk of (Jasprit) Bumrah, KL (Rahul), (Rishabh) Pant... all these guys, they have a big role to play in India’s success and at the same time, (they are) looked upon as leaders as well. They do understand what they need to do as individuals and there’s a responsibility on their shoulders and again I don’t want to put any pressure on them, these guys are very critical to us and we want these guys to come out freely and execute skills." he said.

