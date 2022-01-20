India Slips To 3rd Place In ICC Test Rankings, Fans Aver 'as Soon As Kohli Stepped Down..'

India on Wednesday dropped to the third position in the ICC Men's Test team rankings following their 2-1 defeat in the recently-concluded series against the Proteas. Australia, on the other hand, climbed to the first position in the rankings courtesy of their 4-0 win in the Ashes series against England. World Test champions New Zealand remained constant at the second position with 117 rating points after their drawn Test series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket supporters are outraged by Team India's recent drop in Test rankings, flocking to Twitter to criticise the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Netizens took to social media to slam the BCCI for the decline in Test rankings, warning the governing body of more damage in the future since Kohli is not there to stop the downfall. "If u lose Virat Kohli, u will lose No. 1 spot in Test Rankings," one individual wrote.

No more Kohli the captain to make it rise — VichuVirat¹⁸ (@ViratVichu) January 20, 2022

Yo bro! This is the result of removing virat from captaincy now everyone will know the value of virat kohli the captain(ps:in mean time odi ranking also will go down wait for it) — Shravs (@Shravs12103466) January 20, 2022

If u lose Virat Kohli, u will lose No. 1 spot in Test Rankings. 🙌 — Minahil 😍 (@minahil_fatima1) January 20, 2022

As soon as virat steps down this downfall started , BCCI is yet to see more damage 😠 — 👑 Sathwik 2.0 👑 (@VK18_esque) January 20, 2022

Kya bhai captaani se hat te hi team ki ye halat ho gyi pic.twitter.com/qineGi3ZSL — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) January 20, 2022

Kohli-BCCI rift

Last week, Kohli announced his shocking decision to step down as Team India's Test captain despite being the most successful red-ball skipper India has ever seen. The decision to resign as Test captain came weeks after Kohli was stripped of his captaincy in the ODI format. Kohli was recently involved in a tussle with the BCCI concerning his captaincy in the white-ball formats.

After Kohli stepped down as India's T20I captain last year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said he had requested Kohli not to resign but the Delhi player didn't listen. When asked why Kohli was sacked as ODI skipper, Ganguly said the selectors wanted one player to lead both the white-ball teams which is why they decided to appoint Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI squad.

However, Kohli came out in the public and contradicted Ganguly, saying he was never asked to reconsider his decision to resign as T20I captain. Kohli also said that he was only informed about the change in leadership in the ODI format just an hour before his call with selectors to pick the squad for the South Africa series.

Following Kohli's comment, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma said Kohli was requested on multiple occasions to rethink his decision to step down as T20I captain but he refused which is why the selection committee was forced to appoint a new captain in the ODI format to avoid "too much leadership". It is believed that this could be one of the reasons why Kohli announced his shocking decision to step down as Test captain.

Image: BCCI

