Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the latest to join the 'Kala Chashma' trend as he took to his official Instagram handle on Friday to share a hilarious reel. In the video, Ashwin can be seen teaching his comedian friends how to shine a cricket ball with the popular Punjabi song Kala Chashma' playing in the background. "When comedians and cricketers reel it for Kala chashma," Ashwin wrote in the captipon of the post.

The video shows the first man rubbing the ball on his ear before another guy snatches it and shines it on his sleeves. That is when Ashwin intevenes and brushes the ball against his pant, syncing it perfectly with the music of Kala Chashma. The post has garnered nearly 50,000 views since being shared.

WATCH R Ashwin's hilarious rendition of popular 'Kala Chasma' song:-

R Ashwin shows off batting skills

Ashwin was recently named in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The off-spinner was also part of the 2022 Asia Cup squad that lost the Super 4 stage games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively, to get knocked out of the competition. Ashwin played two matches for India at the Asia Cup and scored an unbeaten 15 runs and picked two wickets to his name, one each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India are slated to begin their 2022 T20 World Cup camp with two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand. India will then fight in the Super 12 stage to book a place in the final of the marquee ICC event. Last year, India suffered a shocking loss in their first two matches to be eliminated from the group stage of T20 World Cup.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Image: Instagram/Ashwin