India T20I Captain Hardik Pandya Meets Home Minister Amit Shah; See Pics

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal Pandya recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a luxurious hotel, where they spent some valuable time together. Hardik, who is all set to take over as India's new T20I captain, took to his official Twitter handle to share pictures from the meeting. In the photos, Hardik and Krunal can be seen greeting Shah before having a chat with him. Hardik in his caption wrote that it was an honour and privilege to meet Shah.

"Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," Hardik wrote on Twitter.

Hardik has been named the Indian T20I captain for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka. He has replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian T20I squad and is expected to lead the side into the next T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan has been named the primary wicketkeeper for the series. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will return as captain for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is slated to be played after the T20I series next month.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on January 3. The second and third matches will be played on January 5 and January 7, respectively. The first ODI match is slated to be played on January 10, followed by two more games on January 12 and January 15. The T20I and ODI matches will be played in Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum.

India's squad for T20I & ODI series against Sri Lanka

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: Twitter/HardikPandya

