India take over PAK's spot in ICC ODI rankings; Here's how they can reach the top spot

Pakistan never faced India in an Asia Cup final and it remained that way only as they lost to Sri Lanka in a virtual semifinal in Colombo on Thursday. Pakistan managed to stretch the match till the last over as they needed a win. But sensible batting from Charith Asalanka kept the host in line for a seventh Asia Cup title.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in a must-win clash in Colombo

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final

Pakistan were the number one ODI team ahead of the Asia Cup

Pakistan dethroned from their number-one ODI ranking spot

It has not been the easiest tournament for Pakistan as they expected to make it big in this continental tournament. Barring two wins against Nepal and Bangladesh, Babar Azam's side seemed to have lost the plot completely as they didn't really fancy their chances as the number one side.

A brutal thrashing at the hands of the Indian team handed them a reality check, while the defeat against Sri Lanka proved to be a major embarrassment for them. The Australian team had restored them to the top of the ICC ODI rankings by claiming wins in their first two ODI matches against South Africa. To make things worse, Pakistan has further been decimated as India leapfrogged them into the second spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

How India can climb up to the top of the ICC ODI rankings?

It would be a massive boost for the Indian team as they also could dethrone Australia from the top. To make that happen, the Australian side needs to lose at least one of their remaining matches while victories against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final will see them topping the ICC ODI rankings once again.

India is just two points adrift of Australia who have 118 points in their tally while Pakistan has 115 rating points. Leading to the ICC ODI World Cup, India will also face Australia in a three-match ODI series which could further help in strengthening their position at the top.