Last Updated:

India Team Visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Museum For PMs, Post Delhi Test Win

The Indian cricket team visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in the capital city on Sunday, following their resounding victory over Australia in the 2nd Test.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Team India visits PM Sangrahalaya
1/6
Image: Twitter/BCCI

The Indian cricket team visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in the capital city on Sunday, February 19 after their thumping win in the second Test against Australia. 

Team India visits PM Sangrahalaya
2/6
Image: Twitter/BCCI

Photos of Indian men's cricket team players visiting the newly-made museum in Delhi have been shared on Twitter by the BCCI. 

Team India visits PM Sangrahalaya
3/6
Image: Twitter/BCCI

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence.

Team India visits PM Sangrahalaya
4/6
Image: Twitter/BCCI

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated in April 2022. In this picture, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen taking a tour of the museum. 

India vs Australia
5/6
Image: bcci.tv

Meanwhile, India defeated Australia in the second Test match by 6 wickets. The win helped India take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. 

India vs Australia
6/6
Image: bcci.tv

Ravindra Jadeja was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell. He picked up a seven-wicket haul in Australia's second innings on Sunday. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com