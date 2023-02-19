India Team Visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Museum For PMs, Post Delhi Test Win

Quick links:
The Indian cricket team visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in the capital city on Sunday, February 19 after their thumping win in the second Test against Australia.
Photos of Indian men's cricket team players visiting the newly-made museum in Delhi have been shared on Twitter by the BCCI.
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence.
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated in April 2022. In this picture, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen taking a tour of the museum.
Meanwhile, India defeated Australia in the second Test match by 6 wickets. The win helped India take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.