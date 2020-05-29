India Tests Could Happen At 1-2 Venues If Australian Travel Restrictions Remain: CA CEO

Cricket Australia (CA) recently announced the schedule for their upcoming international home summer, thus confirming venues for all four Test matches against India. The announcement was made on Thursday, May 28 as the coronavirus-induced lockdown and travel restrictions continue to remain in effect in Australia. In light of the ongoing crisis and Australia travel ban, CA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Roberts stated that the schedule is subjected to change in the future.

Australia travel ban: Venues for India Tests subjected to change

As reported by cricket.com.au, Kevin Roberts said that Test matches against India might well be limited to one or two venues if Australia travel ban continues to remain in effect six months down the line. However, he did seem optimistic that the tour will go ahead irrespective of the number of venues to be used for the Tests. CA CEO also said that they are currently making biosecurity plans for all possible scenarios to ensure teams like Afghanistan and India can safely play ‘Down Under’.

Australia travel ban: The Gabba to host opening India Test

Virat Kohli and co. are scheduled to tour Australia for three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs between October 11, 2020, and January 17, 2021. The four Test matches will be staged at The Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground. The second Test at the Adelaide Oval is scheduled to be a Day-Night contest, thus marking India’s first-ever Pink Ball match outside home soil. India previously contested in a Day-Night affair in November 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Australia travel ban: BCCI on India’s tour Down Under

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal recently spoke with Republic TV regarding India’s proposed Australian tour later this year. Dhumal said that while the host nation has already chalked up a schedule for India Tests, it is BCCI who will be taking a final call on the tour after considering the prevailing situations in both countries.

Australia travel ban: Cricket Australia’s stance on T20 World Cup

The much-awaited T20 World Cup was originally intended to be played between October 18 and November 15 in Australia. However, Cricket Australia officials have reportedly sent out a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting the apex body that Australia be allowed to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 instead.

