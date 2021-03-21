'India The Team To Beat In T20 World Cup': Former England Skipper Michael Atherton

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, former England skipper Michael Atherton placed his bets on Team India remarking that with their recent experience from the T20 series against England and the upcoming IPL, the Men in Blue could very well be the 'team to beat'. The veteran cricketer also spoke about the advantage that Team India had playing from their home turf speaking about how it could also work in their favour.

"They (India) probably have more strength in depth because of the IPL and the T20 cricket they play and the fact they have just beaten England without probably three main bowlers. Put all those things together, and the fact they are playing at home, then they are the team to beat," Michael Atherton told Sky Sports.

Team India clinch India Vs England series 3-2

Coming back from 2-1, Team India went on to win the T20I series against England on Saturday with a 36-run victory in the final game. For the finale, the hosts made some changes to the batting order by promoting Virat Kohli up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's lean patch continued. The move reaped benefits as the duo set the tone for the innings with a fiery partnership in which skipper Kohli played the second-fiddle. Handful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India post a target of 225.

Despite losing Jason Roy in the first over, England were off to a good start with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan notching up half-centuries. However, a stellar show from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar helped India crawl back into the game as Shardul Thakur also bagged two key wickets. India have now arrived in Pune and will lock horns with England in a 3-match ODI series.