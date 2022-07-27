Women's ODI WC To Return After Over A Decade As BCCI Bags Hosting Rights For 2025 Edition

Much to the delight of cricket fans across the country, India on Tuesday bagged the hosting rights for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won the bid for the mega event during the ICC's Annual Conference in Birmingham.

Notably, the ICC flagship event , Women's 50-overs World Cup will return to the country after more than a decade. The last time that a women's 50-over World Cup was held in India was back in 2013 when Australia defeated the West Indies by 114 runs in the final in Mumbai.

We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned: Mr. @JayShah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI. pic.twitter.com/v2fbskoOYG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 27, 2022

'Step in the right direction': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

After winning the bid to host the ICC mega event, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed his delight on having bagged the hosting rights after over a decade. "We were keen on hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women's calendar. India hosted the 50-over women's World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then," he said, according to an ICC press release.

Highlighting the steep rise of popularity for women's cricket, Ganguly explained, "The popularity of women's cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements."

'Will leave no stone unturned to make it memorable event': BCCI Secy Jay Shah

About five years ago in England, India progressed to the final of the World Cup for a second time and came as close as nine runs to being world champions. However, the runners-up finish sparked a first-of-its kind revolution for women’s cricket in the country. Ever since, the sport has benefitted with an increase in support from the BCCI as well as popularity and relevance in India,

BCCI secretary Jay Shah assured that the board will leave 'no stone unturned' to make the 2025 ODI World Cup a 'memorable event' for everyone concerned.

"We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned. We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the World Cup will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country. The BCCI remains committed to women's cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup," Shah was quoted as saying in a release.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, the hosts and five top nations from ICC Women's Championship (IWC) 2022-2025 will get direct entry into the tournament.