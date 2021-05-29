India To Land In England On June 3 For WTC Final, ICC Announces Bio-safety Measures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday said Team India will arrive in the United Kingdom on June 3 and will undergo a mandatory insolation period at the on-site hotel in Southampton. The ICC said that the Indian squad will arrive in the UK in a charter flight with negative RTPCR Test results. The ICC on Saturday unveiled the bio-safety measures for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and England. The global cricketing body said the event has been granted an exemption by the British government.

The ICC said that regular COVID-19 tests will be conducted during Team India's stay in isolation before they could resume training. ICC said that the players will be allowed to train in smaller groups initially and with more negative tests "larger group activity" will be allowed. The ICC informed that New Zealand will be moved to the WTC bio-secure bubble on June 15, a day after the completion of their second Test match against England.

New Zealand players are already in the United Kingdom and are waiting for the bilateral Test series against England to begin. On Saturday, the Kiwis left Southampton for London, where they are scheduled to play the first Test, starting June 2. The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will begin on June 18 in Southampton.

WTC final playing conditions

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the WTC Final playing conditions. According to the media release by the ICC, if the WTC Final 2021 ends in a draw or a tie, both India and New Zealand will be crowned as joint winners. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day.

The final will also see the implementation of the following changes to international playing conditions that came into effect with the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

Short Runs – The Third Umpire will automatically review any call of a ‘short run’ by the On-field Umpire and communicate the decision to the On-field Umpire prior to the next ball being bowled.

Player Reviews – The fielding captain or the dismissed batsman may confirm with the Umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a player review for LBW.

DRS Reviews – For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire's Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

IMAGE: ICC/Twitter