India To Play Australia And South Africa Before T20 World Cup 2022; Check Full Schedule

The Indian Cricket Team will reportedly play a T20I series against Australia followed by another T20I and ODI series against South Africa in September-October this year. The series will be played right before the start of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The series will work as preparation for all three teams before they head to Australia for the marquee ICC event.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the three-match T20I series between India and Australia will be played from September 20 to September 25 in Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, respectively. The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa will commence on September 28 in Trivandrum with the second and third matches slated to be held on October 1 and October 3 in Guwahati and Indore, respectively.

India and South Africa will also play a three-match ODI series from October 6 to October 11 before heading for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The three ODIs will be played in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi. Here's the full schedule for India's home series against Australia and South Africa.

India's Home Schedule ahead of 2022 T20 World Cup

India vs Australia: 3 T20Is

1st T20I: September 20, Mohali

2nd T20I: September 23, Nagpur

3rd T20I: September 25, Hyderabad

India vs South Africa: 3 T20Is

1st T20I: September 28, Trivandrum

2nd T20I: October 1, Guwahati

3rd T20I: October 3, Indore

India vs South Africa: 3 ODIs

1st ODI: October 6, Ranchi

2nd ODI: October 9, Lucknow

3rd ODI: October 11, Delhi

The Indian white-ball team is currently in the Caribbean for an ODI and T20I series against West Indies. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to commence on Friday at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI series. Ravindra Jadeja has been named the vice-captain of the side for the ODI series. Rohit will return to lead the Indian team in the five-match T20I series, starting July 29.

India will then play a bilateral series against Zimbabwe before heading to take part in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup from August 27 to September 11.

Image: BCCI