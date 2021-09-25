India To Play One Test In England In Summer Of 2022: Reports

In a major development, England and India have confirmed to play a Test match in England in the summer of 2022. While it is not confirmed yet if it will be a standalone match or completion of the series started in August, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The fifth Test match between India and England was cancelled after COVID-19 cases were reported in the Indian camp. The Indian men's team will tour England in 2022 summer for white-ball matches.

A three-match T20 England vs India series will kickstart at Emirates Old Trafford on July 1 before moving to Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6). "A three-match Royal London series follows with matches at Edgbaston (July 9), the Kia Oval (July 12) and Lord's (July 14)," the England cricket board had said in a statement.

India vs England 5th Test cancelled

Team India was leading the five-match Test series against England with 2-1 with only a draw or win needed in the Manchester test to seal the deal. However, ahead of the final match, Indian junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 after which reports emerged that seniors players objected to participating in the Manchester test.

After the test was abandoned, a blame game started with some blaming India as responsible for the outbreak in the camp. The ECB and Wales Cricket Board reported a major financial loss due to the cancellation of the series midway.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many," ECB had said in a statement.