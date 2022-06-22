India Tour Of England: BCCI To Reportedly Issue 'warning' To Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Team India cricketers currently in England are preparing themselves to take on England in a one-off Test match which will be played at Edgbaston starting July 1. The players are currently training hard in London ahead of a warm-up fixture in lead up to the ENG vs IND Test Series. However, according to a report, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not very happy with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli and is set to warn Team India players before the Test match.

India tour of England: BCCI to warn Team India players

According to a report by Insidesport, photos of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking pictures with fans have not gone down well with the board. In the viral photos, the stalwarts of Team India can be seen posing for pictures with fans, without a mask. BCCI has warned all the players to be a bit more careful of the Covid rules and avoid crowded places.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with fans at UK. pic.twitter.com/IMqLRdqVsM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2022

BCCI treasurer while speaking to the publication said, “The Covid threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful”.

Recently, veteran off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to stay back in India under quarantine after the 35-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 and failed to travel to England with the Indian Test team. As per reports, the development was confirmed by BCCI sources and management in the UK that Ashwin will fly to England in the next 24 hours.

The five-match Test series during India’s tour of England in 2021 was postponed due to a Covid-19 outburst in the Indian camp. India currently lead the series by 2-1.

India tour of England: England vs India series schedule

The one-off Test will be played between July 1-5, the series will also comprise of three ODIs and three T20Is, which will be played across six venues.

The 1st T20I will be played on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The second T20I will be taking place on July 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, while the third match will happen on July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The ODI series will start with the 1st ODI played on July 12, while the second and third ODI will be played on July 14 and July 17 respectively.

ENG vs IND Test Series: India's Test squad for the 5th Test

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)