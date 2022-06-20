India Tour Of England: Full Schedule, Squad, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venues & More

Team India are all set to tour England for the final remaining Test, three ODIs and three T20Is from July 1 to 17 across six different venues. While the T20Is and the ODIs will constitute a completely new series, India are yet to complete their Test series against England from last year in which they have a 2-1 lead. The fifth and final Test was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series across all formats between two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at the full India tour of England schedule, squad, live streaming details and more.

India tour of England schedule

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) July 1-5 5th Test (Rescheduled) Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:30 PM July 7 1st T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton 11:00 PM July 9 2nd T20I Edgbaston, Birmingham 7:00 PM July 10 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 PM July 12 1st ODI Kennington Oval, London 3:30 PM July 14 2nd ODI Lord’s, London 3:30 PM July 17 3rd ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 3:30 PM

Team India's squad for final Test vs England

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

Meanwhile, the BCCI are yet to announce the squad for the white ball series.

India vs England live streaming details

Fans in India wanting to watch the series against England can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the India vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the official scores of all the matches in the series can be tracked on the official social media handles of the BCCI or the ECB.

How to watch India vs England in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the IND vs ENG series can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The matches will be telecast live on Sky Sports Cricket. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the clashes using the India vs England live stream via the Sky Sports app.