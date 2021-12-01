India Tour Of South Africa: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Gives Big Update Amid Omicron Scare

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday confirmed that India's tour to South Africa remains on schedule as of now, adding that the board is keeping a close watch on the situation in the African nation. Several countries, including India, have imposed travel restrictions on South Africa following the discovery of a new variant of the COVID virus.

Many teams have already cancelled their scheduled tours to South Africa. When asked about BCCI's stance on the issue, Ganguly said that there's still time to decide on the same and added, "South Africa tour is on as of now".

According to news agency PTI, Ganguly said that the health and security of players have always been BCCI's top-most priority. The former India captain added that the board will keep track of what happens in the days to come and will make a decision based on that.

"Players' security and health has always been BCCI's first priority, we will do everything possible for this. We will see what happens in the days to come," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

India's tour of South Africa

India are slated to leave for South Africa on December 8 or December 9 after the completion of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The senior men's side is scheduled to play the first Test against Proteas starting on December 17. India's second-string team consisting of players such as Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Chahar is already in South Africa, playing three unofficial Test matches until December 9.

The new COVID variant has put sports events in South Africa under serious concern as two rounds of the United Rugby Championship were previously postponed after teams from Wales, Italy and Ireland made their way back home. At the same time, the Netherlands has played a rain-affected ODI against South Africa, but the rest of the tour remains in doubt as yet.

Image: PTI