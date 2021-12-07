India Tour Of South Africa: Dean Elgar To Lead Proteas As CSA Announce 21-member Squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced a strong 21 member squad for the upcoming Test series against India. CSA's National Selection Panel picked Dean Elgar to lead the Proteas for the tough set of matches. The three Test matches were scheduled to start December 17 however, after considering the risks and health of the players on priority because of the 'Omicron' COVID-19 variant, the BCCI decided to postpone the tour to start from December 26, 2021, till January 15, 2022.

As for South Africa's squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against India, they have selected the same core group that won their tour of the West Indies earlier this year in June. They also chose to bring back some experienced and in-form players in with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje all being called up. Duanne Oliver returns to the Proteas set-up after the seamer had spent a while in the UK. Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton have received their maiden Test team call ups and will be hoping to make their debuts when the time arises.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang spoke about the selection and said that he is looking forward to the return of the players as it had been a while since they had seen them in action. He said that he is confident in the team that has been selected and hopes the backing they have got will work out. "We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men, it’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies. We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time," said Mpitsang in a statement on CSA's website.

South Africa's Squad for Test Series vs India

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj. Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman. Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

