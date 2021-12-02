India Tour Of South Africa: Probable Playing XI And Full Squad For IND Vs SA Series

India's upcoming tour of South Africa continues to be in jeopardy as the threat of the latest COVID variant Omicron persists. As per a report by ANI, both the Indian and South African cricket boards have been in constant communication and may consider postponing the series by a week.

According to the current IND vs SA schedule, the teams are set to play three Test matches, three ODIs and four T20I internationals, starting December 17. The games will be played across four venues: Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town. Assuming that the India tour of South Africa moves ahead as per schedule, here is a look at our probable playing XI for the Test team and the full squad for the IND vs SA series.

India cricket team squad for South Africa tour

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohamed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli talks about playing at the Wankhede and the happy memories that are associated with it.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KmnUwnXRgB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2021

India's probable playing 11 for Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

India tour of South Africa is in jeopardy

According to ANI, a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying, "We are discussing to push back the series by a week due to the threat of Omicron COVID variant and we are awaiting the Indian government nod, both boards are in constant touch and everything is being discussed. The health and safety of our players are of the utmost importance."

Meanwhile, earlier Anurag Thakur, who is the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, also suggested that the BCCI should consult with the government before they decide to send a team to a country where the Omnicron variant of COVID has emerged.

However, earlier the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated that India's tour of South Africa is on schedule, but a close eye must be kept on the situation in the region. If the series goes ahead as per schedule, then the India cricket team will leave for the tour on December 8 or 9 post the completion of the ongoing series against New Zealand.