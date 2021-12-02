Last Updated:

India Tour Of South Africa: Probable Playing XI And Full Squad For IND Vs SA Series

According to the current IND vs SA schedule, the teams are set to play three Test matches, three ODIs and four T20I internationals, beginning December 17.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
India tour of South Africa

Image: bcci.tv


India's upcoming tour of South Africa continues to be in jeopardy as the threat of the latest COVID variant Omicron persists. As per a report by ANI, both the Indian and South African cricket boards have been in constant communication and may consider postponing the series by a week.

According to the current IND vs SA schedule, the teams are set to play three Test matches, three ODIs and four T20I internationals, starting December 17. The games will be played across four venues: Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town. Assuming that the India tour of South Africa moves ahead as per schedule, here is a look at our probable playing XI for the Test team and the full squad for the IND vs SA series.

India cricket team squad for South Africa tour

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohamed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

READ | India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Why did India declare late on Day 4 of Kanpur Test?

India's probable playing 11 for Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

READ | India vs New Zealand: What went wrong for Ajinkya Rahane-led India in 1st Test match?

India tour of South Africa is in jeopardy

According to ANI, a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying, "We are discussing to push back the series by a week due to the threat of Omicron COVID variant and we are awaiting the Indian government nod, both boards are in constant touch and everything is being discussed. The health and safety of our players are of the utmost importance."

READ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Heavy downpour in Mumbai casts a pall on Wankhede Test

Meanwhile, earlier Anurag Thakur, who is the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, also suggested that the BCCI should consult with the government before they decide to send a team to a country where the Omnicron variant of COVID has emerged.

However, earlier the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated that India's tour of South Africa is on schedule, but a close eye must be kept on the situation in the region. If the series goes ahead as per schedule, then the India cricket team will leave for the tour on December 8 or 9 post the completion of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

READ | IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli reveals how Wankhede pitch can favour Team India in 2nd Test
Tags: India, South Africa, India cricket team
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com