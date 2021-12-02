India Tour Of South Africa: Series Might Be Delayed Due To Omicron Scare, Says Report

The upcoming bilateral series between India and South Africa might be postponed amid the looming threat of the latest COVID-19 Omicron variant. According to news agency ANI, both the Indian and South African cricket boards are in constant touch and a decision might be reached on pushing the series by a week keeping in mind the safety of all stakeholders. A senior BCCI official told ANI that the Indian board is currently awaiting a response from the government, adding "The health and safety of our players is of utmost importance".

"We are discussing to push back the series by a week due to the threat of Omicron COVID variant and we are awaiting the Indian government nod, both boards are in constant touch and everything is being discussed. The health and safety of our players is of utmost importance", the senior official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur, the Union Sports Minister, had said that the BCCI should consult with the government before sending a team to a country where the new variant of the Coronavirus has emerged. Thakur further added that it is not right to send a sports team to a country where there is a threat. The minister added that the government will deliberate on the matter if the BCCI consults with them.

Earlier, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the bilateral series between India and South Africa is on schedule and that the board is keeping a constant watch on the situation in the southern African nation. India's second-string team consisting of players such as Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Chahar is already in South Africa, playing three unofficial Test matches until December 9.

The senior men's team is slated to leave for South Africa on December 8 or December 9 after the completion of the ongoing series against New Zealand.

The new COVID-19 variant, which the WHO has named B.1.1.529, has put sports events in South Africa under serious concern as two rounds of the United Rugby Championship were previously postponed after teams from Wales, Italy and Ireland made their way back home. At the same time, the Netherlands has played a rain-affected ODI against South Africa, but the rest of the tour remains in doubt as yet.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: BCCI

