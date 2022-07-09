India Tour Of Zimbabwe: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Team News, Time & Squad

The Indian cricket team is all set to play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe later next month. A senior official from the BCCI has confirmed to ANI that India's 'B team' will travel to the African nation for a three-match contest in August. India's tour of Zimbabwe will take place prior to the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka around the same time of the month. According to the report, VVS Laxman will travel with the team to Zimbabwe as their head coach.

"Yes, Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a small ODI series. The first match will be played on August 18, the second on 20, and the third and final ODI will be played on 22. Team B will travel to Zimbabwe for the series and VVS Laxman will be the coach of the team," the BCCI official was quoted as saying by ANI.

India's tour of Zimbabwe: Full schedule, time & live streaming

The first match of the series will take place on August 18, followed by two more games on August 20 and August 22. The start time of the games has not yet been determined, but it is expected that they would begin around 1:30 p.m. IST. All the matches will most likely be played at the Harare Sports Club. Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the series in India with the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Fixture Team Date Time Venue 1st ODI India vs Zimbabwe August 18, 2022 1:30 p.m. IST Harare Sports Club 2nd ODI India vs Zimbabwe August 20, 2022 1:30 p.m. IST Harare Sports Club 3rd ODI India vs Zimbabwe August 22, 2022 1:30 p.m. IST Harare Sports Club

India are scheduled to play a bilateral white-ball series against West Indies before the Zimbabwe tour. India and West Indies are slated to play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-game T20I series. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the Indian squad for the ODI matches as key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant are likely to be rested after the conclusion of the England series.

Image: AP