India U-19 Vs Afghanistan U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch U-19 Asia Cup 2021 Live?

The ninth match of the ongoing ACC Under-19s Asia Cup 2021 will see the Indian U-19 side lock horns against Afghanistan U-19. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. IST, will take place at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. While India U-19s are second in the Group A points table, Afghanistan U-19s are placed third. Both teams have played two games each in the competition so far and have won one match each - against United Arab Emirates.

India U-19s won their opening game against the United Arab Emirates by 154 runs but lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in a last-ball thriller on Saturday by two wickets. Afghanistan U-19s, on the other hand, won their first game against UAE by 140 runs and lost to Pakistan U-19s by 4 wickets.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19: When & where to watch Under-19s Asia Cup live?

Unfortunately, the ACC Under-19s Asia Cup 2021 is not being broadcast live on any TV channel in India. However, the final match of the competition is slated to be live-streamed on the video-streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network. India U-19s are favourites to win today's game against Afghanistan.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19: H2H record

India U-19s hold the better head-to-head record between the two teams, with three wins in the last five meetings. In 2019, the two sides met on five occasions, with India U-19s winning three matches and Afghanistan U-19s winning two.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19: Full squads

India U-19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal.

Afghanistan U-19 Asia Cup squad: Suliman Safi (captain), Ijaz Ahmad, Riaz Hussan, Izharulhaq Naveeed, Abdul Hadi, Allah Noor, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Shahidullah Hasani, Mohammadullah Najibullah, Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sami, Noor Ahmad, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Bilal Sayedi, Khalel Ahmad.

Image: BCCI/Twitter