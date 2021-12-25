India U-19 Vs Pakistan U-19 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch U-19 Asia Cup 2021 Live?

The fifth match of the ongoing ACC Under-19s Asia Cup will see India lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. India's U-19 team and Pakistan's U-19 team both won their first games in the tournament, defeating the UAE and Afghanistan, respectively.

In their opening game of the 2021-22 Asia Cup, India defeated UAE by 154 runs, while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets with 200 balls remaining. The two teams entered the competition as favourites to win, and their Group match on Saturday will reveal which side will have an upper hand going forward in the tournament.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19: When & where to watch Under-19s Asia Cup live?

The match between India and Pakistan is set to begin at 11 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans will be disappointed to learn that the match will not be broadcast live on any channel. The Asia Cup group matches will not be broadcast live, however, the competition's final game will be live-streamed on Star Network's video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between India U-19s and Pakistan U-19s, the Boys in Blue have not lost a single game in their last five meetings since 2014. The last time an India U-19 team beat Pakistan U-19 was back in 2020 during the semi-final match of ICC U-19 World Cup. India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial knock to help his side win the game by 10 wickets back then.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19: Full squads

India U-19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal.

Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup squad: Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ali Asfand, Faisal Akram, Ahmed Khan, Qasim Akram (Captain), Abdul Bangalzai, Irfan Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Maaz Sadaqat, Zeeshan Zameer, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

