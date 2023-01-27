India U-19 (W) Vs England U-19 (W) Final: Live Streaming, Date, Venue & Other Details

The Indian women's U-19 team is all set to take on England in the finals on January 29 after registering an emphatic eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the semi-finals with 5.4 overs to spare. After restricting New Zealand to just 107 runs for the loss of nine wickets from their 20 overs, the women in blue chased down the target in just 14.2 overs. As for England, they reached the finals after registering a nail-biting three-run victory over Australia in the other semi-finals on Friday.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting final between two of the top cricketing nations in the world, here is a look at how to watch the U-19 Women's World Cup live, and the India U-19 vs England live streaming details.

What time will India U-19 vs England take place?

The India vs England U-19 Women's World Cup final will commence live at 1:45 PM IST on Sunday, January 29.

Where will India U-19 vs England take place?

India's U-19 team will take on England at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

How to watch India U-19 vs England live?

Fans in India wondering how to watch their team take on England live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Those fans that are unable to watch the match live can also track the live scores and updates of the final on the social media handles of the ICC.

India U-19 vs England live streaming details

Fans wanting to access the India U-19 vs England live streaming can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

India U-19 vs England squads

India women: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri

England women: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott