India U-19 Women's Cricketers Dance On 'Kala Chasma' Song After Winning T20 WC Goes Viral

India ran riot on the pitch as the youngsters made it look pretty easy as they eased their way towards a seven wicket victory to lift their maiden U-19 World Cup.

The young cricketers couldn't control their emotions and decided to groove to the tune of a very popular Bollywood number "Kala Chasma". Members of the Indian U-19 women's team could be seen in the video as they pulled off some great dance moves. A video clip was posted by the official handle of the International Cricket Council with a caption, "Winning on the field and off it."

The inaugural U-19 women's World Cup was held in South Africa and Indian team etched their name on the history book by getting the better of England which proved to be a milestone for Women's cricket.

With the women's IPL looming on the horizon, this could be a breathe of fresh air for BCCI and secretary Jay Shah already announced a cash bonanza of 5 crore for the entire team and support staffs. In an one sided affair India captain Shafali Verma won the toss and decided to send England to bat first. Riding on the shoulders of Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi, Indian bowlers crushed through the England batting lineup with the opponent could only manage a paltry 68 infront of this fiery bowling.