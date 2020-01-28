India U-19s Vs Australia U-19s Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

India Under-19s will square off against Australia Under-19s in the Super League Quarter-Final 1 of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday, January 28 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

India Under-19s have been clinical in all three departments of the game and have stamped their authority in the league stage of the World Cup. They went on to win all the three matches comprehensively. On the other hand, after being stunned by West Indies Under-19s in their opening game, the Aussies made a strong comeback as they won consecutive games comprehensively to make it to the last eight.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 match preview

The ongoing tournament is the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in the round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.

India vs Australia live streaming of ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 match

The quarterfinal between India Under-19s will and Australia Under-19s will be aired live on Star Sports 3. It can also be viewed live on Jio TV app and Hotstar.

India vs Australia pitch report for U-19 World Cup 2020 match

The pitch at Senwes Park will equally assist both batsmen and bowlers. The fast bowlers will certainly get some help from the wicket if they manage to bowl in the right areas. Meanwhile, the batsmen will need to play meticulously in the early phase of the match before going for the kill. The side winning the toss will look to field first to take advantage of the bowling friendly conditions in the first phase of the match.

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup: Weather Report

There is no chance of rain although the weather will be cloudy. The wind is expected to blow at a rate of 13 to 15 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 16 and 32 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

