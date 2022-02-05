Last Updated:

India U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, Under 19 World Cup Final: Match To Start In 2 Hours

The India Under-19 team is all set to take on the England's budding stars in the 2022 ICC 19 World Cup final. India will be gunning for a record-extending fifth title while England will be fighting for their first title in 24 years. This is also India's fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final but it's England's first since 1998. Both teams are undefeated so far in this edition of the tournament.

Can the Men In Blue seal record 5th title?

With India vs England Under-19 World Cup final just around the corner, it will be a thrilling final between two teams who are ready to give it their all. Neither will want to lose as they aim India is aiming for a fifth title and England for their first in 24 years. Both teams won all their matches leading up to the final and their players have been in good form. England have played well so far having not faced many issues along their way to the final. They won all five of their matches leading up to the final. India have also won all five of their matches but it has not been smooth sailing. They were down to exactly 11 players for one match and 12 for another but they overcame those hurdles in a dominating fashion to get to the final.

How to watch the ICC Under-19 World Cup Final LIVE in India?

Those that would like to watch the India vs England U19 World Cup final in India, they can tune into the Star Sports Network as they hold the broadcasting for the entire tournament. The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

