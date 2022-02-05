India U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, Under 19 World Cup Final: Match To Start In 2 Hours

With India vs England Under-19 World Cup final just around the corner, it will be a thrilling final between two teams who are ready to give it their all. Neither will want to lose as they aim India is aiming for a fifth title and England for their first in 24 years. Both teams won all their matches leading up to the final and their players have been in good form. England have played well so far having not faced many issues along their way to the final. They won all five of their matches leading up to the final. India have also won all five of their matches but it has not been smooth sailing. They were down to exactly 11 players for one match and 12 for another but they overcame those hurdles in a dominating fashion to get to the final.