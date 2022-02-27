India U19 World Cup star all-rounder Raj Bawa who was bought for Rs 2 Crore by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 spoke about the price he attracted and said he wasn't expecting a huge price.

“I was watching the auctions and when my name was announced I was on the phone with my father. I was a bit nervous but whatever was in my hand I had already delivered in the World Cup. So nothing was in my hand but I didn't expect to fetch such a huge price." Raj Bawa told in a video shared by IPL.

The India U19 player also added that he was happy to be picked up by his home side "I'm also happy because I was picked by my home side. I'm from Punjab and I'm excited to practice with them."

Raj Bawa speaks about his admiration for Yuvraj Singh

Raj Bawa also spoke about his idol and said that he has been a huge fan of Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh “I've always been a fan of Yuvraj Singh, I grew up watching him play and he has always been my favourite. I've always admired his approach, so I follow him,” Bawa was heard saying in the video.

IPL 2022 Punjab Kings squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Image: PTI