Last Updated:

IPL 2022 | India U19 World Cup Star On 2 Crore Price Tag; 'Didn't Expect To Fetch Such Huge Price'

Raj Bawa was bought for INR 2 crores by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022. The player said 'he Didn't expect to fetch such a huge price'

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
India

Image: PTI


India U19 World Cup star all-rounder Raj Bawa who was bought for Rs 2 Crore by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 spoke about the price he attracted and said he wasn't expecting a huge price. 

“I was watching the auctions and when my name was announced I was on the phone with my father. I was a bit nervous but whatever was in my hand I had already delivered in the World Cup. So nothing was in my hand but I didn't expect to fetch such a huge price."  Raj Bawa told in a video shared by IPL. 

The India U19 player also added that he was happy to be picked up by his home side "I'm also happy because I was picked by my home side. I'm from Punjab and I'm excited to practice with them."

READ | Jasprit Bumrah opens on his relationship with skipper Rohit Sharma; 'He always backed me'

Raj Bawa speaks about his admiration for Yuvraj Singh

Raj Bawa also spoke about his idol and said that he has been a huge fan of Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh “I've always been a fan of Yuvraj Singh, I grew up watching him play and he has always been my favourite. I've always admired his approach, so I follow him,” Bawa was heard saying in the video.  

READ | IPL 2022: 10 teams split into two groups; RCB to play alongside CSK, SRH, GT and PBKS

IPL 2022 Punjab Kings squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell 

Image: PTI

READ | MS Dhoni, in moustache, channels his inner Rajinikanth for new IPL promo video; Watch
READ | Vinod Kambli arrested in Mumbai for driving under influence of alcohol, hitting a car
Tags: India, Raj Bawa, IPL
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com