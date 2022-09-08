India Vs Afghanistan: BCCI Names Avesh Khan's Replacement In India's Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Pacer Deepak Chahar has replaced Avesh Khan in Team India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, where the Men in Blue are slated to play their last match on Thursday. The selection committee has reportedly named Chahar as a replacement for Avesh, who is suffering from an illness and being monitored by the BCCI's medical team.

Chahar is already in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he had travelled with the Indian team as a standby bowler. Chahar was not included in the main squad earlier as he recently returned from an injury and still haven't found his rhythm with the ball. Chahar was part of the Indian team that played a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe last month. He played two games and picked five wickets in the series.

Avesh, on the other hand, did not have a very good outing with the Indian team at the 2022 Asia Cup. He played the first two games for India and picked two wickets. Avesh registered a bowling figure of 1/19 in the first match against Pakistan and then had a very poor game against Hong Kong, where he picked 1 wicket for a whopping 53 runs. He was dropped from the playing XI for the third and fourth game that India played due to an undisclosed illness.

India's squad for Asia Cup

India’s updated squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India at 2022 Asia Cup

India are slated to play against Afghanistan in their final match of the ongoing Asia Cup on Thursday. India have been eliminated from the tournament after suffering back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their Super 4 games. India lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday before going down against Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. India still had hopes of making it to the final of the continental cup, however, after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Indian hopes were crushed.

