India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE?

Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/AP
The Indian cricket team on Thursday will be up against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage in a bid to end their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note. Following back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Rohit Sharma-led team will now look to amend their ways and aim for a consolation win. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost their first Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka, and head into their final game after losing by two wickets against Pakistan on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 final on September 11. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming and live telecast details for India vs Afghanistan match.
IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.
The IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.
Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in India.
The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Cricket fans from the United Kingdom can watch the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan on Sky Sports.
Cricket fans from the United States can watch the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan on Willow TV.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin/Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf