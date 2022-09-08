India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE?

The Indian cricket team on Thursday will be up against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage in a bid to end their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note. Following back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Rohit Sharma-led team will now look to amend their ways and aim for a consolation win. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost their first Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka, and head into their final game after losing by two wickets against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 final on September 11. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming and live telecast details for India vs Afghanistan match.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match being held?

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

When will the India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match begin?

The IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in India?

The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in the UK?

Cricket fans from the United Kingdom can watch the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan on Sky Sports.

How to watch the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in the US?

Cricket fans from the United States can watch the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan on Willow TV.

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match: Predicted Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin/Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf