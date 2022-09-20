Australia’s tour of India 2022 begins on September 20 with the 1st T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. India heads into the series to kick off their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Men in Blue have played a total of 29 T20Is since the T20 World Cup 2021, while the Aussies have featured in only nine T20I appearances.

Australia are the defending world champions in this format, while Team India is currently the no. 1 ranked team in the ICC Men’s Team Rankings. Interestingly, both teams haven't played a T20I against each other since December 2020 where India won the away series by a margin of 2-1. On the other hand, Australia’s last T20I series win in India came in February 2019.

India vs Australia: Head-to-head T20I stats

India and Australia have previously clashed in 23 T20Is where India lead the race with 13 wins. Australia have managed to win an overall nine matches. Meanwhile, India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to the squad after an injury hiatus, alongside Harshal Patel. Rishabh Pant remains in the spotlight for India, as the youngster looks to find form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Predicted Playing XIs for India vs Australia 1st T20I

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Fantasy Team for India vs Australia 1st T20I

Captain – Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for IND vs AUS Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal’’

Fantasy Tips for India vs Australia 1st T20I

Virat Kohli’s tally of 718 runs against Australia in T20Is is the most by any player against an opposition. Having made a sensational return to form recently, Kohli is expected to be fired up against The Invincibles. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Yuzvendra Chahal are also among the top fantasy picks. Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant are expected to be valuable picks.