IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Batting On 56*, Team India Trail By 100 Runs

Day 1 of the Test belonged to India as they first bowled out the strong Australian lineup on the score of 177 runs in the first innings. While the first session on Day 1 saw the Indian pacers removing the Aussie openers, Jadeja completed his fifer in the post-lunch session. R Ashwin's tally of three wickets also helped India cause, as he also went on to become the second fastest bowler to 150 Test wickets.

In the second innings, India were off to a good start with captain Rohit Sharma taking the attack, before KL Rahul's dismissal towards the end of the day. However, Rohit had already completed his half-century by then and was joined at the middle by night watchman R Ashwin. India will look to continue to bat well on Day 2 of the match, which is expected to feature more spin at the Nagpur pitch.