IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Batting On 56*, Team India Trail By 100 Runs

If Rohit Sharma scores a century on Day 2, he will become the only cricketer to score centuries both as a player and a captain in all three formats of the game.
The 35-year-old India captain Rohit Sharma is 44 runs away from achieving his maiden century against Australia. He is currently batting on 56*, which is his 4th half-century against the Aussies. He has hit a total of eight centuries in his Test career so far.
Day 2's play in the IND vs AUS 1st Test match in Nagpur is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on Friday.
Indian cricket fans are hoping to see Virat Kohli bat on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test. The 34-year-old is just 64 runs away from completing 25000 runs across formats.
🗣️🗣️ I found great rhythm with my bowling today#TeamIndia all-rounder @imjadeja reflects on his super five-wicket haul on Day 1️⃣ of the first #INDvAUS Test.@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/PBo8camct0— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
Day 1 of the Test belonged to India as they first bowled out the strong Australian lineup on the score of 177 runs in the first innings. While the first session on Day 1 saw the Indian pacers removing the Aussie openers, Jadeja completed his fifer in the post-lunch session. R Ashwin's tally of three wickets also helped India cause, as he also went on to become the second fastest bowler to 150 Test wickets.
In the second innings, India were off to a good start with captain Rohit Sharma taking the attack, before KL Rahul's dismissal towards the end of the day. However, Rohit had already completed his half-century by then and was joined at the middle by night watchman R Ashwin. India will look to continue to bat well on Day 2 of the match, which is expected to feature more spin at the Nagpur pitch.
Australia - 177/10 in 63.5 overs
Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls
Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls
Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs
Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs
India - 77/1 in 24 overs
Rohit Sharma - 56* runs in 69 balls
KL Rahul - 20 runs in 71 balls
Todd Murphy - 1/13 in 7 overs
Scott Boland - 0/4 in 3 overs
Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav