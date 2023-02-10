Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Batting On 56*, Team India Trail By 100 Runs

The Border Gavaskar Trophy kicked off with the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Nagpur on Thursday, February 10. Australia won the toss and batted first on Day 1, scoring 177 runs before getting bowled out. India scored 77/1 at stumps on Day 1, trailing behind by 100 runs. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the much-anticipated Day 2 of the 1st Test.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs Australia

Image: BCCI

09:25 IST, February 10th 2023
Captain Rohit Sharma closes in on major Test milestone

If Rohit Sharma scores a century on Day 2, he will become the only cricketer to score centuries both as a player and a captain in all three formats of the game.

09:16 IST, February 10th 2023
Whats in the bag for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma?

The 35-year-old India captain Rohit Sharma is 44 runs away from achieving his maiden century against Australia. He is currently batting on 56*, which is his 4th half-century against the Aussies. He has hit a total of eight centuries in his Test career so far.

 

09:05 IST, February 10th 2023
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Play begins at 9:30 AM IST

Day 2's play in the IND vs AUS 1st Test match in Nagpur is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on Friday.

08:54 IST, February 10th 2023
Virat Kohli eyes big milestone in Nagpur

Indian cricket fans are hoping to see Virat Kohli bat on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test. The 34-year-old is just 64 runs away from completing 25000 runs across formats.

08:40 IST, February 10th 2023
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja speaks about his fifer after Day 1's play
08:23 IST, February 10th 2023
Check the Playing XIs for the India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

 

08:23 IST, February 10th 2023
India vs Australia 1st Test match: Day 1 in a nutshell

Day 1 of the Test belonged to India as they first bowled out the strong Australian lineup on the score of 177 runs in the first innings. While the first session on Day 1 saw the Indian pacers removing the Aussie openers, Jadeja completed his fifer in the post-lunch session. R Ashwin's tally of three wickets also helped India cause, as he also went on to become the second fastest bowler to 150 Test wickets.

In the second innings, India were off to a good start with captain Rohit Sharma taking the attack, before KL Rahul's dismissal towards the end of the day. However, Rohit had already completed his half-century by then and was joined at the middle by night watchman R Ashwin. India will look to continue to bat well on Day 2 of the match, which is expected to feature more spin at the Nagpur pitch.

08:23 IST, February 10th 2023
India vs Australia 1st Test match: Scorecard so far

1st Innings

Australia - 177/10 in 63.5 overs

Marnus Labuschagne - 49 runs in 123 balls

Steve Smith - 37 runs in 107 balls

Ravichandran Ashwin - 2/41 in 14 overs

Ravindra Jadeja - 4/45 in 20 overs

2nd Innings

India - 77/1 in 24 overs

Rohit Sharma - 56* runs in 69 balls

KL Rahul - 20 runs in 71 balls

Todd Murphy - 1/13 in 7 overs

Scott Boland - 0/4 in 3 overs

08:23 IST, February 10th 2023
India vs Australia Four-match Test series: Full Squads

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

08:23 IST, February 10th 2023
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Schedule
  • India vs Australia 1st Test from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur
  • India vs Australia 2nd Test from February 17 to 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • India vs Australia 3rd Test from March 1 to 5 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
  • India vs Australia 4th Test from March 9 to 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
