India Vs Australia 2020: Sydney, Canberra Confirmed As Hosts Of ODI And T20I Series

Sydney and Canberra have been confirmed as the venues for the much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series. While earlier reports hinted that the two venues would be finalized soon, an agreement between Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government has now been announced which confirms the development. While the confirmation of quarantine protocols still requires a final sign off from the BCCI, the announcement of the venues wraps up a crucial point of discussion when it comes to the India vs Australia 2020 series.

India vs Australia 2020 series schedule

India’s tour of Australia will include a total of three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests. The first two ODIs will be played on November 27 and 29 at the SCG in Sydney, while the third ODI will be held at Canberra's Manuka Oval on December 1. The Manuka Oval will also host the first T20I on December 4, while the final two T20Is will be played at the SCG on December 6 and 8.

India's tour of Australia will begin in Sydney and Canberra for the ODIs and T20Is.



As for the Test series, a pink-ball Test is scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval between December 17-21. The teams will then lock horns for the iconic Boxing Day Test at the MCG form December 26-30, which will be followed by a Test match in Sydney on January 7-11. The fourth and final Test will take place at Brisbane on January 15-19. In the event the MCG is not in a position to hold the Boxing Day Test due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the match will be held in Adelaide.

BCCI’s plan for India vs Australia 2020 series revealed

The India vs Australia 2020 series will be the Indian cricket team’s first major tour after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting activity to a halt. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while speaking to the press recently revealed that the squad for the India vs Australia 2020 series will be announced soon. Elaborating on the same, Sourav Ganguly said that despite playing in Dream11 IPL 2020, the players will be able to adjust to the Test format quickly since they are quality players.

According to media reports, Indian captain Virat Kohli will lead a 32-member squad when they travel to Australia later this year. The squad will also include several India ‘A’ players as the selectors pick the largest-ever squad keeping in mind the bio-bubble guidelines. Several publications also suggested that unlike the Dream11 IPL 2020 where families are allowed, the BCCI won’t be allowing the cricketers' families to travel for the tour.

