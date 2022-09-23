India Vs Australia 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News, H2H & More

After a heartbreaking loss in the 1st T20I, Team India will face Australia in the 2nd T20I which is set to be played in Nagpur. The India vs Australia 2nd T20I is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 23 and will begin at 7:00 pm IST. Team India's focus in the upcoming match will be on death bowling which is becoming a cause of concern. During the 1st T20I Australia needed 55 runs from four overs and managed to get the required runs with four balls to spare. The return of Bumrah could solve half of the problem for Rohit Sharma but the Team India skipper needs to ensure that the rest of the bowlers deliver good performance with the ball.

For Australia skipper, Aaron Finch showed signs of returning back to form, while the experiment to send Cameron Green to open the innings worked wonders in Mohali. Matthew Wade played the finisher's role to perfection scoring an unbeaten 45 off 21 balls. Australia will look to seal the series in Nagpur itself which would be mighty impressive, especially with many first-choice players unavailable. Ahead of the exciting clash, take a look at India vs Australia 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the India vs Australia match.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs Australia fantasy picks

Cameron Green

The Australian all-rounder was expensive with the ball but managed to pick up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. However, while opening the innings he clobbered Indian bowlers scoring 61 runs off 30 balls. He would be hoping to get yet another match and try to carry on where he left off in the previous match.

Hardik Pandya

The star Indian all-rounder smashed 71 runs off 30 balls in the opening match. However, he not only went wicketless with the ball but was a bit expensive as well. He will look to do better in the second match

Nathan Ellis

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly in the last match capturing 3 wickets for 30 runs. He will be looking to continue his good form with the ball.

KL Rahul

After Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul was the third highest run-getter for India in the opening match. Rahul's return to form is good news for Team India and the opener will look to once again produce a brilliant performance with the bat.

India vs Australia playing XI

India probable playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia probable playing XI

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood