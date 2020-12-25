India Vs Australia 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast, Preview

Australia will lock horns with India in the second Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Saturday, December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 2nd Test, here is a look at India vs Australia live streaming details, India vs Australia pitch report, Melbourne weather forecast and match preview.

India vs Australia 2nd Test match preview

India was humiliated and annihilated in the first Test in Adelaide where the Men in Blue registered their lowest score (36) in the format in their 88-year-old cricketing history. The insulting loss at the hands of the Aussies caused widespread criticism with fans, as well as, former cricketers calling out for some major changes in the team. The team is set to go through several changes and it is likely that Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammad Shami will be replaced by Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj.

On the other hand, the Australian pacers were ruthless in Adelaide and the same will be expected of them in the India vs Australia 2nd Test. David Warner is still unfit and won't return for the Boxing Day Test. The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same team that played the first Test. Australia will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the fixture whereas India will look to draw level.

India vs Australia pitch report

The Melbourne pitch is known to provide assistance to both batsmen and bowlers equally. Pacers will be lethal with the new ball as there is swing and bounce on offer in the pitch. On the other hand, batsmen should look to settle at the crease and get their eye in before they start playing freely. The steep bounce at the MCG will bring spinners into the game quite early.

As far as the record at the MCG is concerned, the teams batting first have won 56 matches while the teams batting second have triumphed on 39 occasions. The average first innings score here is 312 which is why the captain winning the toss is set to bat first in all likelihood.

Melbourne weather forecast

The weather during the commencement of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be mostly sunny. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Melbourne is expected to be around 20°C during all five days of the match. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 40-70%. There will be no cloud cover during the course of the five days and with no chances of rain interrupting the game, fans are in for an exciting contest.

India vs Australia 2nd Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 2nd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) on Saturday, December 26. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

