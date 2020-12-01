India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News And Prediction

Australia will take on India in the final of the three-match series on Wednesday, December 2 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 23rd ODI, here's a look at India vs Australia pitch report, Canberra weather forecast, India vs Australia live scores and live streaming details for the contest.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'Playing 1st class gives us slight advantage in Tests': Labuschagne

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Preview

India lost the second ODI by 51 runs and in the process, also ended up giving away the series to the Aussies. The Indian bowlers have looked clueless in front of a formidable Australian batting line-up. The Men in Blue need will need to change and chop their bowling line up ahead of the final ODI.

On the other hand, Australia have been clinical in all three facets of the game in the first two matches. The hosts will like to keep the winning momentum going by winning the final ODI and registering a memorable whitewash over Virat Kohli's side.

Canberra weather forecast

The weather during India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be sunny as it's a Day-Night fixture. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Canberra is expected to be around 24°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages 13°C at around 5:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 29-74%. There will be a little cloud cover during the latter part of the match and with no real chances of rains whatsoever, one can expect an uninterrupted and a fascinating India vs Australia 3rd ODI at the Manuka Oval.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner out for 3rd ODI, entire T20 series against India

India vs Australia pitch report

The surface at Manuka Oval will be favourable to the batsmen as it has been in the past. The average first innings score in the 9 ODIs played here is 310. Moreover, the team batting first has won seven out of the nine ODIs here, which is why the captain winning the toss would look to bat first. There will be some assistance for pacers with the new ball whereas spinners will have also be in the game as there is a decent amount of spin in the wicket. On the other hand, batsmen should look to get their eye in before they try and decide to shift gears.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Man proposes to girl in stands during 2nd ODI, Glenn Maxwell applauds

India vs Australia live streaming and live scores details

For India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:10 AM (IST) on Wednesday, December 2. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya bowls for first time in over a year

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.