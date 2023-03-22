Quick links:
Image: BCCI
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: It's all square in the series and today the 3rd and final ODI of the bilateral series between India and Australia will take place. Much like the first two ODIs, the third encounter will also be a day-nighter. So, while thousands will gather inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium to witness the all-important decider, other cricket enthusiasts will have to resort to broadcasting and streaming services. Thus, where and how to watch Ind vs Aus live, let's figure it out.
After enduring a crushing defeat in the 2nd ODI, where Australia dominated India in all departments, India would look to amend its approach in the 3rd ODI. The task would be daunting as Mitchell Starc and the Aussie bowling contingent would be motivated after rattling India once to a low score. However, it's a different day and a different setting. Thus with all to look forward to here are all the details regarding the match as well as the India vs Australia live streaming and IND vs AUS dream11 prediction.
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, March 22.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Tamil Nadu.
Cricket fans in India can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on TV on the Star Sports network. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. Fans can stream the match online via the Disney Plus Hotstar app.
Cricket fans in the UK can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on BT sport network. The match will begin at 8:00 AM GMT.
Cricket fans in the USA can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on ESPN+. The match will commence at 4:00 AM EST.
Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh
All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami
India XI: Rohit (capt), Shubman, Virat, Suryakumar, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Shami, Siraj
Australia XI: D Warner, T Head, M Marsh, M Labuschagne, S Smith (c), A Carey (wk), M Stoinis, M Starc, A Agar, S Abbott, A Zampa