India vs Australia 3rd ODI: It's all square in the series and today the 3rd and final ODI of the bilateral series between India and Australia will take place. Much like the first two ODIs, the third encounter will also be a day-nighter. So, while thousands will gather inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium to witness the all-important decider, other cricket enthusiasts will have to resort to broadcasting and streaming services. Thus, where and how to watch Ind vs Aus live, let's figure it out.

After enduring a crushing defeat in the 2nd ODI, where Australia dominated India in all departments, India would look to amend its approach in the 3rd ODI. The task would be daunting as Mitchell Starc and the Aussie bowling contingent would be motivated after rattling India once to a low score. However, it's a different day and a different setting. Thus with all to look forward to here are all the details regarding the match as well as the India vs Australia live streaming and IND vs AUS dream11 prediction.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score

What time India vs Australia 3rd ODI will begin?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, March 22.

Where will India vs Australia 3rd ODI take place?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Tamil Nadu.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on TV on the Star Sports network. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. Fans can stream the match online via the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live in UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on BT sport network. The match will begin at 8:00 AM GMT.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live in USA?

Cricket fans in the USA can watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live on ESPN+. The match will commence at 4:00 AM EST.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream 11 team

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

After getting a start in the 2nd ODI, Rohit Sharma got out. With a score of 1-1, the Indian Captain may take the attack to the Aus side and could make a huge score today.

Virat Kohli's big innings is also due. The King may take up his century-making shoes today.

Shubman Gill has been in form, however, in this series he is yet to make a mark. He could give a solid start to India.

After getting out on golden duck twice in the series, all eyes would be on Suryakumar Yadav. The law of averages states he would get runs today.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis could again prove handy with the ball. He is a safe pick for the Dream XI.

Mitchell Starc will again spearhead Australia's pace bowling attack. He has picked 8 wickets in the series till now and could take more today.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Confirmed Playing XI

India XI: Rohit (capt), Shubman, Virat, Suryakumar, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Shami, Siraj

Australia XI: D Warner, T Head, M Marsh, M Labuschagne, S Smith (c), A Carey (wk), M Stoinis, M Starc, A Agar, S Abbott, A Zampa