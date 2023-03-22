Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: At the start of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia, the ever-energic and agile Viat Kohli graced the MA Chidambaram field with style. The Indian batsman came along with the team to the field first and showcased a high-flying maneuver. Kohli later displayed his dance moves on the field too.

When he bats he cuts a focused figure on the pitch, but when he fields, he entertains with his lively antics. Virat Kohli yet again made his presence on the field as while entering the Chepauk Stadium he exhibited a jump that caught the attention of the spectators and social media. Here's a still of what Virat Kohli displayed on the field just a couple of hours ago.

Virat Kohli's energy on the next level. pic.twitter.com/VUgmp8CFgW — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 22, 2023

Kohli did not stop there as after that he showed some dancing moves on the ground. Kohli's moves got a loud cheer from the Chennai crowd.

Virat Kohli moves on lungi dance song 🤣🫶 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eRpKv1KibU — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 22, 2023

While Kohli has taken the initiative to entertain the crowd. The match is nicely poised with Australia looking to put on a good total on board. India will bat second.

Also read: India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score

India vs Australia: 3rd ODI

With the series all-square, the third and final match taking place at the MA Chidambaram stadium will draw the bottom line of the series. After winning the toss, Steve Smith elected to bat first. Australia got off to a good start as openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh scored runs at a decent pace. The openers put on a 68-run stand before Head got out. As often is the case with the game, one wicket brings another, here it brought two, as Steve Smith departed without troubling the scoreboard and after that Mitchell March also got bowled out. Pandya took all three wickets. Following that David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne started to rebuilt the innings ang got Australia past 100. The partnership was brewing but Kuldeep Yadav removed David Warner at the score of 125. At this juncture, Labuschagne and Alex Carey are on the crease, while the score is Australia are 128 for 4 after 26 overs.