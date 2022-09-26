India Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Big Talking Points From India's 2-1 Series Win Over Australia

Team India completed a 2-1 T20I series triumph over Australia after winning the 3rd T20I match by a margin of six wickets. The series started with Australia winning the 1st T20I at Mohali by four wickets with a thrilling final over finish before India made a comeback and won the 2nd T20I by six wickets. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the biggest talking points about India’s impressive series win over the reigning World Champions.

'Feeble' Australia helpless about 'Surya' juggernaut

Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the highest run scorer for India in the three-match T20I series with a total of 115 runs at an average of 38.33. The biggest highlight of his efforts was an overall strike rate of 185.48, which accurately depicts the impact he has on the opposition. Yadav hit 46 off 25 in the 1st T20I, went back on a duck in the 2nd T20I, and followed up with a match-winning knock of 69 runs off 36 balls in the 3rd T20I.

Axar Patel finishes miles ahead of others

While India’s bowling lineup took a hit during the three-match series, Axar Patel remained unharmed and topped the wicket-taking charts. Axar finished the series with a total of eight wickets in three games at an average of 7.87 and economy of 6.30. While his best effort in an innings was 3/17, no other bowlers from either team managed to grab more than three wickets in the entire series.

Death bowling threatens to puncture India's hopes

India’s struggle during the slog overs was majorly highlighted during the recently concluded T20I series. While the bowlers looked strong in the initial overs, the pace bowling group suffered in the death overs. Harshal Patel’s economy rate of 12.25 in Mohali, 16.00 in Nagpur, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s economy rate of 13.00 in Mohali and Hyderabad suggests India needs to work on their death bowling.

Hardik Pandya, the ultimate 'match-winner'

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the third highest run scorer of the series with 105 runs at an average of 105.00 and a strike rate of 190.90. He played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs in 1st T20I and followed it up with a run-a-ball nine runs in the 2nd. He hit the winning runs for India in the 3rd T20I and remained not out on 25 off 16. However, Pandya picked up no wickets while bowling six overs across three games.