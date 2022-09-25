Quick links:
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
India, the No. 1 ranked T20 team in the world, is up against the reigning world champions, Australia in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue head into the series finale in a bid to claim the series win, as it is currently leveled at 1-1. While Australia kicked off the series with a four-wicket win at Mohali, India bounced back in style at Nagpur by winning the eight-over per side match by six wickets. The series-deciding 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST on September 25.
Matches played - 25
India won - 14
Australia won - 10
No Result - 1
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Umesh Yadav
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott/ Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Captaincy options – Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya
Vice-captaincy options – Lokesh Rahul, Matthew Wade
Keeper – Matthew Wade
Batters – Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Lokesh Rahul
All-rounders – Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (VC), Cameron Green (C), Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa