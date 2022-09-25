India, the No. 1 ranked T20 team in the world, is up against the reigning world champions, Australia in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue head into the series finale in a bid to claim the series win, as it is currently leveled at 1-1. While Australia kicked off the series with a four-wicket win at Mohali, India bounced back in style at Nagpur by winning the eight-over per side match by six wickets. The series-deciding 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST on September 25.

India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats

Matches played - 25

India won - 14

Australia won - 10

No Result - 1

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Umesh Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott/ Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Captaincy options – Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya

Vice-captaincy options – Lokesh Rahul, Matthew Wade

Keeper – Matthew Wade

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Lokesh Rahul

All-rounders – Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (VC), Cameron Green (C), Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Fantasy Tips

Rohit Sharma hit 46* off 20 balls in the next game and will be among the top fantasy pics on Sunday

Virat Kohli is yet to fire in the series but can be expected to display exploits with the bat in the 3rd T20I

Adam Zampa took 3/16 in 2 overs, in the last game

Axar Patel is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far with five dismissals

Matthew Wade is the leading run-scorer in the series with 88 runs

Hardik Pandya hit 71* runs in the 1st T20I and has scored the second most amount of runs

Nathan Ellis has notched up three wickets so far for Australia in the series

India vs Australia three-match T20I series: Full Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa