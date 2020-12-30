India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Cricket Australia Trolled For Hosting Match In SCG

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
Quick links:
The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7 onwards. Despite a rise in coronavirus cases in Sydney and the urgency expressed by the government there to maintain social distancing, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday, December 29 that the iconic venue will still be hosting the traditional New Year Test match. Unsurprisingly, Cricket Australia’s decision was heavily criticised by the Australian public, with many believing that the move would put spectators in danger of contracting the contagious disease.
JUST IN: The SCG has been confirmed as the venue for the third #AUSvIND Test— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020
Also Read | Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia
As per cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia will be hosting the third India vs Australia 2020 Test match at the SCG. Earlier, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was placed on standby to potentially host the New Year Test, despite recently hosting the Boxing Day Test match. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, expressed confidence that they will safely and successfully host the remaining two Tests of what has been a “magnificent men's international programme this summer”.
Apparently, a majority of the cricket-loving Australian public has expressed their displeasure over the venue call. Several of them took to micro-blogging site Twitter and criticised Cricket Australia for the decision. While some believe that a match at the SCG, even with 50 per cent capacity, would put spectators at risk, others argued about heavy rains that are forecast to hit Sydney throughout the scheduled five playing days. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Cricket Australia’s call on the third India vs Australia 2020 Test match venue.
Crazy decision, absolutely stupid— Jarrad Goddard (@JJGoddard1983) December 29, 2020
This is ridiculous !! Swap with The 'Gabba ! SCG can host the final test when clusters are wiped out !!— RedderS (@RSR31speaks) December 29, 2020
Also Read | Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith To Perform In Next Test, Feels Joe Burns Might Be Forced Out
Yaaay should be fun pic.twitter.com/Vr32Rjo0pl— Rusty Drumz (@Rusty_DrumZ) December 29, 2020
Should have stayed in Melbourne 100%. We have Covid all over the bloody place. Personally I don't care were it's played, I'm just so grateful we have the Series happening in our Country, wrong move 100%— Cathy Harris Norman (@33andme) December 29, 2020
How is it 'covid safe' to have 24000 people at an event that, historically, involves quite a lot of alcohol consumption, ridiculous shenanigans, and zero social distancing (see recent BBL games).— Dendö (@DendoZ_) December 30, 2020
Every 2nd seat isn't good enough. People need to go to the toilet, grab beers etc.
Also Read | Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS
With the 36-all-out capitulation at the Adelaide Oval fresh in mind, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane tactically marshalled his troupes in Melbourne to cap a remarkable comeback win for the visitors. The cricketer showed nerves of steel en route to smacking his 12th Test ton in India’s first innings. On Day 4, he backed up his 112-run recital with a run-chase perfection alongside debutant Shubman Gill as India successfully overhauled their 70-run target to bring series to levelling terms.
Also Read | Ricky Ponting Picks Delhi Star, Two Ex-IPL Winners For His Top BBL Team Of All-time
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Odisha T20 League 2020 ODL vs OPU live stream, pitch and weather report, preview
8 mins ago
ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020 match preview
27 mins ago
Odisha T20 League 2020 ODT vs ODJ live stream, pitch and weather report, preview
33 mins ago
ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21
38 mins ago
BBL 2020 HUR vs HEA live stream in India, pitch report, Brisbane weather forecast
44 mins ago
HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2020 match preview
50 mins ago