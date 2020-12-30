India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Cricket Australia Trolled For Hosting Match In SCG

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7 onwards. Despite a rise in coronavirus cases in Sydney and the urgency expressed by the government there to maintain social distancing, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday, December 29 that the iconic venue will still be hosting the traditional New Year Test match. Unsurprisingly, Cricket Australia’s decision was heavily criticised by the Australian public, with many believing that the move would put spectators in danger of contracting the contagious disease.

SCG confirmed as India vs Australia 3rd Test venue despite rise in Sydney coronavirus cases

JUST IN: The SCG has been confirmed as the venue for the third #AUSvIND Test — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020

Cricket Australia face wrath by public for call on India vs Australia 3rd Test venue

As per cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia will be hosting the third India vs Australia 2020 Test match at the SCG. Earlier, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was placed on standby to potentially host the New Year Test, despite recently hosting the Boxing Day Test match. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, expressed confidence that they will safely and successfully host the remaining two Tests of what has been a “magnificent men's international programme this summer”.

Apparently, a majority of the cricket-loving Australian public has expressed their displeasure over the venue call. Several of them took to micro-blogging site Twitter and criticised Cricket Australia for the decision. While some believe that a match at the SCG, even with 50 per cent capacity, would put spectators at risk, others argued about heavy rains that are forecast to hit Sydney throughout the scheduled five playing days. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Cricket Australia’s call on the third India vs Australia 2020 Test match venue.

Crazy decision, absolutely stupid — Jarrad Goddard (@JJGoddard1983) December 29, 2020

This is ridiculous !! Swap with The 'Gabba ! SCG can host the final test when clusters are wiped out !! — RedderS (@RSR31speaks) December 29, 2020

Yaaay should be fun pic.twitter.com/Vr32Rjo0pl — Rusty Drumz (@Rusty_DrumZ) December 29, 2020

Should have stayed in Melbourne 100%. We have Covid all over the bloody place. Personally I don't care were it's played, I'm just so grateful we have the Series happening in our Country, wrong move 100% — Cathy Harris Norman (@33andme) December 29, 2020

How is it 'covid safe' to have 24000 people at an event that, historically, involves quite a lot of alcohol consumption, ridiculous shenanigans, and zero social distancing (see recent BBL games).



Every 2nd seat isn't good enough. People need to go to the toilet, grab beers etc. — Dendö (@DendoZ_) December 30, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane stars in India vs Australia Boxing Day Test

With the 36-all-out capitulation at the Adelaide Oval fresh in mind, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane tactically marshalled his troupes in Melbourne to cap a remarkable comeback win for the visitors. The cricketer showed nerves of steel en route to smacking his 12th Test ton in India’s first innings. On Day 4, he backed up his 112-run recital with a run-chase perfection alongside debutant Shubman Gill as India successfully overhauled their 70-run target to bring series to levelling terms.

Highlights from Day 4 of India vs Australia Boxing Day Test, watch video

