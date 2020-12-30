Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Cricket Australia Trolled For Hosting Match In SCG

On Tuesday, December 29, Cricket Australia confirmed Sydney Cricket Ground to be the venue for the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test match in January.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
India vs Australia 3rd Test

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7 onwards. Despite a rise in coronavirus cases in Sydney and the urgency expressed by the government there to maintain social distancing, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday, December 29 that the iconic venue will still be hosting the traditional New Year Test match. Unsurprisingly, Cricket Australia’s decision was heavily criticised by the Australian public, with many believing that the move would put spectators in danger of contracting the contagious disease.

SCG confirmed as India vs Australia 3rd Test venue despite rise in Sydney coronavirus cases

Also Read | Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia

Cricket Australia face wrath by public for call on India vs Australia 3rd Test venue

As per cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia will be hosting the third India vs Australia 2020 Test match at the SCG. Earlier, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was placed on standby to potentially host the New Year Test, despite recently hosting the Boxing Day Test match. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, expressed confidence that they will safely and successfully host the remaining two Tests of what has been a “magnificent men's international programme this summer”.

Apparently, a majority of the cricket-loving Australian public has expressed their displeasure over the venue call. Several of them took to micro-blogging site Twitter and criticised Cricket Australia for the decision. While some believe that a match at the SCG, even with 50 per cent capacity, would put spectators at risk, others argued about heavy rains that are forecast to hit Sydney throughout the scheduled five playing days. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Cricket Australia’s call on the third India vs Australia 2020 Test match venue.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith To Perform In Next Test, Feels Joe Burns Might Be Forced Out

Also Read | Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS

Ajinkya Rahane stars in India vs Australia Boxing Day Test

With the 36-all-out capitulation at the Adelaide Oval fresh in mind, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane tactically marshalled his troupes in Melbourne to cap a remarkable comeback win for the visitors. The cricketer showed nerves of steel en route to smacking his 12th Test ton in India’s first innings. On Day 4, he backed up his 112-run recital with a run-chase perfection alongside debutant Shubman Gill as India successfully overhauled their 70-run target to bring series to levelling terms.

Highlights from Day 4 of India vs Australia Boxing Day Test, watch video

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Picks Delhi Star, Two Ex-IPL Winners For His Top BBL Team Of All-time

Image source: cricket.com.au

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Odisha T20 League 2020 ODL vs OPU live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

8 mins ago

ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020 match preview

27 mins ago

Odisha T20 League 2020 ODT vs ODJ live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

33 mins ago

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21

38 mins ago

BBL 2020 HUR vs HEA live stream in India, pitch report, Brisbane weather forecast

44 mins ago

HUR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2020 match preview

50 mins ago
VIDEOS