India Vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 Pictures: Australian Bowlers Dominate Indian Batsmen

Australia dominated Day 2 of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Team India and will look to come down and chase the target on Day 3.

Australia dominate Day 2 of the third Test
Australia yet again dominated Day 2 of the third Test against Team India and didn't allow any Indian batsman to settle at the crease. 

Australia dominate Day 2 of the third Test
Umesh Yadav started the day for Team India as he ripped off Australia;'s middle order by picking up 3 quick wickets. Umesh also picked his 100th wicket on Indian soil. 

Australia dominate Day 2 of the third Test
Australia were bowled out for 197 and earned a 88 run lead over Team India. Usman Khawaja was the top scorer of the Australia innings with 60 runs. 

Australia dominate Day 2 of the third Test
Team India coming in to bat again were once again rattled by the Australian spinners and their second innings ended at 163. Team India lead by 75 runs, giving Australia a target of 76 runs to win.

Australia dominate Day 2 of the third Test
Nathan Lyon yet again picked a fifer and finished the innings with figures of 8/64. 

Australia dominate Day 2 of the third Test
Cheteshwar Pujara showed some courage and stayed at the crease by scoring 59 runs.

Australia dominate Day 2 of the third Test
Australia dominated Day 2 of the third Test match and will be looking to come down and chase the target on Day 3. 

