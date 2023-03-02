India Vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 Pictures: Australian Bowlers Dominate Indian Batsmen

Quick links:
Australia yet again dominated Day 2 of the third Test against Team India and didn't allow any Indian batsman to settle at the crease.
Umesh Yadav started the day for Team India as he ripped off Australia;'s middle order by picking up 3 quick wickets. Umesh also picked his 100th wicket on Indian soil.
Australia were bowled out for 197 and earned a 88 run lead over Team India. Usman Khawaja was the top scorer of the Australia innings with 60 runs.
Team India coming in to bat again were once again rattled by the Australian spinners and their second innings ended at 163. Team India lead by 75 runs, giving Australia a target of 76 runs to win.