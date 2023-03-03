India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Steve Smith Leads Australia To Victory In Indore

Quick links:
Australia won the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs India by nine wickets and have become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final.
Australia dominated the third Test and didn't allow any Indian batsman to settle at the crease due to which they were not able to take a big lead which helped Australia win the match.
R Ashwin removed Usman Khawaja in the first over of Day 3 which gave some hope to Team India and but in the end Labuschagne and Head ensured Australia chased down the target.
Nathan Lyon was adjudged the Man of the Match for his magical bowling figures in the second innings. The Aussie off spinner ended Team India's second innings with the figures of 8/64.
The loss has left many questions for the Indian team management as they will have to win the Ahmedabad Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final.