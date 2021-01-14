India Vs Australia 4th Test Live Stream, Preview, Pitch Report, Brisbane Weather Forecast

Australia will take on India in the fourth and final Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Friday, January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:30 AM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test, here is a look at India vs Australia live streaming details, India vs Australia pitch report, Brisbane weather forecast, India vs Australia live scores details and match preview.

India vs Australia 4th Test match preview

India's resolute display in the third Test at the SCG ensured that the visitors kept the series level at 1-1. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side were put under immense pressure and at one juncture in the game, a loss looked likely for the visitors. But the Indian batsmen showed immense character and spirit to salvage a draw. With the Indian team grappling with several injuries, they now have a mammoth task in front of them to defeat Australia at The Gabba, a venue where they haven't lost since 1988. India will need to pull off something spectacular again to secure a win in Brisbane.

On the other hand, after losing the second Test in Melbourne, Australia made a strong comeback in the third Test to put India under serious pressure. The hosts will look to capitalize on their stunning record at The Gabba and beat India to lay their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs Australia pitch report

The Gabba pitch is traditionally known to assist pacers as it has extreme pace and bounce. However, it will be favourable to batsmen on the first two days. As the game progresses, spinners will come more into play. As far as Test record at The Gabba is concerned, the teams batting first have won 25 matches whereas the teams fielding first have been victorious on 23 occasions. The average score in the first innings at the venue is 337 and it is likely that the captain winning the toss would decide to bat first.

Brisbane weather forecast

The weather during the commencement of India vs Australia 4th Test will be mostly sunny. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Brisbane is expected to be around between 27-31°C during all five days of the match. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 50-70%. There will be a little cover during the course of the five days and with no real chances of rain interrupting the game, fans are in for an exciting contest.

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

