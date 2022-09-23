India Vs Australia: BCCI Provides Details Of Updated Match-playing Conditions Of 2nd T20I

India and Australia are all set to square off against one another in the second T20 International of their three-match series on Friday. The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The official word from the middle is that the match has been reduced to eight overs a side. The game is now slated to begin at 9:30 p.m. IST. Officials explained the delay in the match to the official broadcaster Star Sports, saying they were concerned for the players' safety since the damp outfield could lead to injury.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵-𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 🔽



1st Innings: 9:30 -10:04 PM

Interval: 10:04 - 10:14 PM

2nd Innings: 10:14-10:48 PM

Powerplay 2 Overs

A maximum of 2 Overs per bowler

No in game penalty for Slow-Over rate

No drinks break#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7cw5nsyjAS — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022

Australia 1-0 ahead in the series

Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match contest courtesy of their four-wicket win in the first game on Tuesday. Australia chased down a mammoth target of 209 runs to win the first T20I in Mohali by 4 wickets. Cameron Green played a crucial role for Australia with the bat as well as he scored 61 off 30 deliveries. He was named the player of the match for his all-around performance.

Batting first, India scored 208/6 in 20 overs thanks to some brilliant power-hitting from Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. While Hardik smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls, Suryakumar and Rahul scored 46 and 55 runs, respectively. Nathan Ellis picked three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets. Cameron Green took one wicket to his name.

Australia then chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins finishing things off for the visiting side. Wade remained unbeaten at 45 off 21 balls to help Australia complete the huge run chase. Earlier, Aaron Finch scored 22 off 13 deliveries, while Steven Smith contributed with 35 off 24 balls. Josh Inglis scored 17 off 10 balls and debutant Tim David hit 18 off 14 balls.

India vs Australia: Full squads

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Adam Zampa.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

